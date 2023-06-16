Williston, VT – Workers at a recycling facility in Williston found a body while sorting through trash items Friday. Williston police and firefighters responded to the Chittenden Solid Waste District Materials Recycling Facility just after 7 a.m. for the report of an unconscious person.

Police say Casella staff found the person while working the sorting conveyor belt. The person was declared dead and the body taken to the Medical Examiners Office. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The person’s identity is being withheld until family members are notified.