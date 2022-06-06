Springfield, VT — Vermont State Police and the Springfield Police Department are investigating a suspicious death in Springfield. A resident who lives in the area of Greeley Road contacted police at around 12:18 pm about a body found along the road in the area of 99 Greeley Road.



The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. Investigations are ongoing but anyone with information is asked to contact VSP in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or to leave an anonymous online tip here.