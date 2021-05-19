Body found in Williston Walmart parking lot nearly a year ago identified

WILLISTON, Vt. – A body found in the Williston Walmart parking lot nearly a year ago has been identified through DNA.

Police say the victim has been identified as 61-year old Walter Aldrich was found dead in his 1996 Dodge Ram which has been parked in the lot since May of last year. His cause of death is considered undetermined due to the condition of the body.

Customers had mentioned a foul smell coming from the vehicle the day it was discovered.

“We checked with people,” Chief Patrick Foley of the Williston Police dept. said. “WE were able to get a video, a surveillance video of Walmart. We know exactly when the van was put in that parking spot, it never moved again. It was parked there for almost a month, again we are not sure how he died. The medical examiner determined the death was undetermined. We do not believe foul play was involved. It looked like he went to bed that night or that day or laid down on the bed inside his van and passed away “

The Chief says he learned Aldrich had been sick prior to his death and that he was well known within the community .