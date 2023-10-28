An autopsy will determine the identity of the person found dead in a wooded area of Washington County late Friday afternoon.

Vermont State Police say hunters found a body near Gore Road in Plainfield at about 4:30 p.m. Troopers found evidence in the area which, according to authorities, shows that the death was suspicious.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington should be able to determine the cause and manner of death once preliminary autopsy results are available. The person’s name won’t be released until after family members are notified.

This is the seventh suspicious death in October alone to lead to a VSP investigation. As of Saturday night, no arrests had been made in connection with any of the deaths, the first of which was the deadly shooting of retired former college dean Honoree Fleming in Castleton.