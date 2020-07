MONTPELIER - A request to paint a "Liberty and Justice For All" mural adjacent to the recently-painted Black Lives Matter mural on State Street is being met with skepticism from a city councilman.

The Black Lives Matter mural has been a target for vandalism since it was painted last month, and Councilor Conor Casey believes Republican Gubernatorial Candidate John Klar's proposal to paint a mural next to it is nothing but an attempt to "discredit" the existing mural's message.