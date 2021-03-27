Body of missing Canadian kite surfer found in Missisquoi Bay

The body of the Canadian kite surfer who went missing in Missisquoi Bay has been found. Vermont State Police have confirmed that the remains are those of Pierre Dunnigan, 62, of Bromont, Quebec.

A civilian reporting seeing something floating in the bay at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday off of the west side of Church Road in Swanton. Troopers wrote that firefighters recovered Dunnigan’s body in open water less than 100 yards from shore.

Dunnigan had last been seen alive kite-surfing on Wednesday afternoon near the mouth of the Missisquoi River, on the American side of the international border. He reportedly had not wearing either a wet suit or a life jacket. Local, state, provincial and federal authorities had been searching for him.



Dunnigan’s body has been sent to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. State police are investigating his death, but they wrote that they don’t consider it suspicious.