The body of a man was recovered from Highlands Forge Lake in Essex County, Wednesday afternoon.

New York State Police say Andrew Kirby, 61, was found in about 50 feet of water.

Kirby was reported missing Tuesday after not returning from a morning swim. The search was called off after dark, and it resumed Wednesday morning.

The New York State Police underwater recovery team used sonar radar technology to find the body.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at CVPH in Plattsburgh.