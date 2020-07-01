Body pulled from Winooski River in June identified as 51-year-old Barre woman

The woman’s body recovered from the Winooski River in Middlesex more than a month ago has been identified as a 51-year-old woman from Barre.

The body of Anna Shackett Wagner was discovered by two people in the early evening of June 19. The location of Wagner’s remains, near the confluence of the Mad and Winooski rivers, made it difficult for recovery crews. It wasn’t until the following day that the VSP Scuba Team was able to retrieve them.

The cause of Wagerner’s death is pending. It is unclear how long she had been deceased before her body was found. Police said they did not believe Wagner had been reported missing.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington is continuing to investigate the circumstances of Wagner’s death. Police continue to ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.