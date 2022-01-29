If you live in Burlington’s New North End and the city shut off your water on Saturday, you’ll be under a boil water notice once your service is restored.

The Burlington Department of Public Works was busy for most of the day repairing a water main break at the intersection of Shore Road and Dale Road. This affects water service on not only those two streets, but four others — Stirling Place, Crescent Beach, Ridgewood Drive and Surf Road.

The advisory is in place until at least Sunday night. However, DPW officials said it might take as long as Tuesday morning for clean test results on the water to come back.

The department is also asking the entire Queen City to conserve water use until further notice. It’s reporting sustained high demand at the Burlington drinking water plant, leading engineers to believe there was another substantial water main break somewhere in the city that, as of Saturday night, hadn’t surfaced yet.