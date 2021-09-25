Boil water notice in place for much of North Hero

For the next few days, you’ll probably need to boil your water before using it if you live in North Hero.

According to the town’s website, a water main on Route 2 needs to be worked on. That particular water main helps supply the taps on Jerusalem Place and at all points in town south of that road.

Town officials expect the boil water notice to remain in place until sometime on Wednesday. However, it could be lifted sooner if test results come back earlier than that which show the water to be free of bacteria.