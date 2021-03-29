Bolton man rescued from high water after trying to save family dog

A Vermont couple is searching for the body of their dog that was swept away by the high waters of the Joiner Brook in Bolton.

On Friday, rescue crews were called after 30-year-old Derek Taylor became stuck on a rock just above the waterfall known as the Bolton Potholes. Taylor had gone into the water to try to rescue the family dog that was swept away.

It took crews from Colchester Technical Rescue and other agencies about three hours to rescue Taylor. He was treated for hypothermia.

Now Taylor and his wife Amanda are hoping to recover the body of their golden retriever named Yogurt.