Essex, VT. — On December 9, an employee of Hannaford Supermarket on Essex Way informed police that an unknown male caller had reported a bomb inside the building, which would detonate at a scheduled time if the building was not evacuated.

Essex Police, Essex Town Fire and Essex Rescue responded to the threat at 10:50 pm and conducted a search. The building was evacuated during the investigation and nothing suspicious was found. Employees were allowed back in the building as Essex Police determined there was no credibility to the bomb threat.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex Police.