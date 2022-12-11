Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh is operating normally again after a bomb threat forced it to be locked down for much of Sunday morning.

Hospital officials say someone called in the threat shortly before 8:00 a.m. CVPH didn’t offer any specific information about the contents of the threat.

New York State Police and Plattsburgh City Police searched the entire CVPH campus with the help of a K-9 unit. The sweep did not turn up anything suspicious.

CVPH was locked down for approximately four hours. Authorities don’t know who made the phone call, but they’re looking into it.