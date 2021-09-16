Bone fragments discovered near Loon Mountain, a woman is paying close attention to the discovery

A woman is paying close attention to the discovery of human bone fragments recently found near Loon Mountain in Lincoln, New Hampshire. Her sister was Maura Murray, a college student who disappeared in North Haverhill back in 2004.

Julie Murray said she agreed to speak with the media to try to keep Maura’s name out there. It has been 17 years since her disappearance in New Hampshire. It’s believed Murray crashed her car on the night of February 9, 2004 and was never seen again.

Julie said she learned about the bones a little over a week ago from a source that was involved in the initial discovery. Testing is currently being done on the bone fragments. Julie said this feels different from the other times.

“Is that it was only 25 miles from where her car was found so pretty close,” Julie Murray said. “Another reason my whole family is familiar with Loon Mountain, I have been there with my family and Maura.”

We reached out to the New Hampshire State Police, but have not heard anything back at this point.