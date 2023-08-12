Four people are in custody after a police chase through New York’s North Country that stretched for more than 20 miles from the Canadian border.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. Border Patrol agents tried to pull over a suspect vehicle on Saturday. There was no indication of exactly where or when the attempt was made. However, the suspect vehicle reportedly did not stop and continued south.

Sheriff’s deputies say the driver eventually crashed into another car on Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh; no one was hurt. Following that crash, four people fled from the suspect vehicle into a wooded area just east of the Days Inn on Route 3.

Law enforcement personnel from a wide range of federal, state and local agencies found all four Saturday afternoon after an extensive search. The four subjects’ names, their residences and possible charges against them weren’t available Saturday night.

The ABC 22 and Fox 44 newsroom has spoken with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office via email. Its chief deputy, Maj. Nicholas Leon, said his agency doesn’t yet have many of the aforementioned details itself and will notify the community once it does.