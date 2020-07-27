Both victims of deadly Hinesburg crash to be autopsied in Burlington

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington will perform autopsies on the bodies of two people who died Saturday night in a crash on Route 116 in Hinesburg. This happened just before 10:00 p.m. at the North Road intersection.

The Hinesburg Police say both victims were from Essex, Vermont. Eugene Morrell, 51, was driving and Melanie Squirrel, 39, was a passenger. Investigators say Morrell lost control on the northbound side and left the roadway before hitting a guard rail and a utility pole.

Morrell and Squirrel both died at the scene. There were no witnesses, but police believe high speed played a role in the crash.