BPD address use of force during an arrest in early January

The Burlington Police Department addressed public concerns about the use of force during an arrest made earlier this month.

The incident occurred in the evening on January 7th when BPD received a call about a man reportedly trying to break into a car using a screw driver. When Burlington officers arrived at Peru and George streets, they attempted to stop and detain the suspect.

Police say he fought back, trying to strangle one officer and punch another. The officers’ body cams were dislodged in the process and the suspect was tased. Acting BPD Chief Jon Murad says the officer exhibited reasonable and lawful force, as stated in the Department’s Directives (DD05 and DD14.1).

“In this instance, I believe reasonable suspicion absolutely existed at the time of that stop, and I believe the officer made that clear to the suspect,” said Chief Murad.

Reasonable suspicion detention, Chief Murad explains, gives an officer the right to ask an individual to stop. But despite what appears to be attempts to deescalate the situation, the individual refused.

“The officer does make those efforts. He states very clearly, ‘If you stop, I will explain these things. I won’t touch you if you stop, we can just talk.’ And none of that is being heard by the individual,” said Chief Murad.

Murad explains when it got physical, the officer’s bodycam was dislodged. The same happened to a second officer’s camera, and it was later discovered she had forgot to turn it on. Chief Murad says the officer won’t face consequences, unless it appears to be a pattern.

“That is often an indication of the vigor of the altercation but it also an indication of the retention devices,” said Chief Murad.

He says BPD is looking into ways to better secure bodycams to officers. Chief Murad also assured the Burlington Fire Department was okay after being tased.

Burlington’s Director of Police Transformation Kyle Dodson urges the community to think about the expectations of law enforcement, especially when a crime is a reported.

“It often happens at the call or request of the community saying that we want to be free and safe from these things…burglaries, assaults, etc. When that is call is made and police have that right to stop people, speak with them, and detain them, and at that time, I believe people are supposed to be compliant,” said Dodson.

Dodson says there needs to be a community conversation.

“While we have these ongoing issues of historic racism, mistreatment of BIPOC males, all those things are true. We have to be, I hope, discerning about looking at when they are at play,” said Dodson.