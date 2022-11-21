All eyes were on Burlington’s Acting Police Chief Jon Murad at Monday night’s city council meeting, as he detailed how his department is trying to creatively combat crime numbers, while trying to add officers.

He described the efforts of his department as ‘innovative’ as they currently stand at just 62 sworn officers, and have had to re-envision how they deploy their staff while trying to rebuild the department.

“If we do not have sufficient resources to respond to a call, we stack it,” Murad said. “We stack between 15 and 16 percent of the time. We also drastically expanded the number of calls that we refer to online reporting.”

He says new positions have helped response efforts to certain incidents, as the department has incorporated new community service officer and community support liaison positions. He says some have eased a burden on strained officers.

“The calls for service in which CSL’s go, are not calls for service that we would have necessarily had before,” Murad said. “They are not necessarily an indication of being able to replace work that was done by officers. the same cannot be said for CSO’s.”

‘Priority one’ incidents in Burlington, which include gunfire incidents, are up in 2022. The BPD is aiming to construct a crisis-response team of clinicians and medical professionals to help deal with the spike, separate from the CSO’s and CSL’s. It would respond to calls for service involving mental-health conditions and substance-use disorders. However, Murad says marginal progress has been made.

“The real hope is that at some point this is able to prevent those crises from metastasizing to an incident that requires police intervention in the first place,” he said.

Some councilors say addressing homelessness and mental health in the community would make a larger impact than an increase in officers. One year after the city announced their 10-point ‘Action Plan,’ to combat the city’s housing crisis, the city’s mayor, Miro Weinberger, provided an update on the state of the unhoused.

“We have seen an explosion in the number of individuals who we identify as chronically homeless,” Weinberger said. “That number got as low as 35 and is now believed to be over 220.”

While the homeless rate is high, Weinberger also said the city has made progress on all ten aspects of the Action Plan.