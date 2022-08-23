Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department received multiple calls about gunfire in the parking lot of Perkins Pier on Monday night. Callers reported two vehicles had fled the scene at high speeds.

Responding officers recovered ballistic evidence at the scene and spoke to witnesses. Witnesses claim that a white sedan or small SUV had fired upon a darker color sedan with tinted windows.

Investigations are ongoing and there have been no reported injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.

This marks the 22nd gunfire incident in 2022. The last gunfire incident also occurred near the Burlington waterfront, when one was shot at the waterfront skatepark on Friday night.