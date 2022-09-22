Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department is investigating an armed assault of a University of Vermont student. The male victim was not physically injured.

Police are referring to the incident as a felony aggravated assault in which a firearm was used. The crime happened Friday night around midnight into Saturday morning in the area of St. Paul Street and Maple Street.

In response to the incident, UVM Police released safety tips to students covering robbery prevention, potential consequences to a robbery, and what to do in case you’re robbed.

They say to be aware of your surroundings, walk in a well-lit area, and walk in a group when possible. UVM Police stress that students should download the UVM LiveSafe App where help can be accessed quicker. In the case you are robbed, they advise to make loud noises to draw attention to yourself and to give up demanded property to try and lessen the chance of being physically injured.

Acting Chief Jon Murad says the BPD has assigned a detective to the case and the incident is still under investigation. Police ask for anyone with information to call the BPD at 802-658-2704.