Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department is looking to identify and speak with two persons of interest connected to the shooting that took place near 177 Church Street on July 22, when one person was shot and treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to police investigations, two unknown males had fled the scene immediately after the shooting occurred.

The surveillance photo shows two individuals wearing black hoodies and face coverings.

Anyone who can help identify the individuals or have information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Oren Byrne of the Burlington Police Department at (802) 540-2345.