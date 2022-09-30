Burlington, VT — On Wednesday, Burlington Police reported two assault incidents, one at a bank ATM in the morning and an assault in a parking lot on Cherry St. in the afternoon.

The woman who assaulted a victim at a bank ATM has been identified but is currently not in custody. Police say that Ashley Richards, 39, appeared to be sleeping on the floor of a bank vestibule when a 69-year-old male who uses a motorized wheelchair entered to use the ATM. After he withdrew money, Richards took his money, hit him in the face and fled. Richards is wanted on anticipated charges of Assault and Robbery. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BPD at (802) 658-2704.

At around 3:36 pm on Wednesday, Burlington Police were notified of a fight in the parking lot of the Cherry St. Walgreens. Officers located and transported a male who was severely injured to the UVM Medical Center. The victim was diagnosed with multiple skull fractures, broken bones, and ocular injuries that could result in the loss of an eye.

The suspect was identified as Jashier A. Gillespie, 20, of Philadelphia. He was located on Thursday and attempted to flee police but was apprehended. Gillespie is being charged with Assault and Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Resisting Arrest. Gillespie also has an extensive criminal history in Pennsylvania.

The victim is in stable condition.

“This was a particularly brutal crime,” said acting Chief of Police Jon Murad, “and we believe it to be associated with narcotics trafficking. As always, I am proud of the work our detectives have done, but I also want to extend particular thanks to our federal partners in the ATF and our state partners from the VSP’s NIU. Their assistance was essential in making this timely arrest of a violent felon.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.