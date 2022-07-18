Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department is looking for someone they claim to be a person of interest in the murder case of Hussein Mubarak on July 7. The individual is a black male of average build and was wearing a white zip-up or button-up light collared jacket. Police say the jacket appeared noticeably larger than the wearer.

The person was seen in the area before the shooting and fled on foot immediately afterward. He ran into the wooded area at the north end of Intervale Avenue and moments later was seen on the railroad tracks in the area of Intervale Road.

The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public to assist in the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nikki Moyer at (802) 540-2326.