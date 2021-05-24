BPD shares Priority Response Plan amid uptick in violent incidents

With staffing shortages and increased violence in the Queen City, the Burlington Police Department saw a need to implement a Priority Response Plan.

The plan allows assigned officers and dispatchers to sort incidents into three groups: Priority One, Two, and Three. While it went into effect May 2, it wasn’t until May 19 that BPD needed to put it to use.

“We knew that as staffing decreased and as incident volume picked up, there would be times where we would not have resources to respond,” said Murad.

He said BPD had numerous multi-officer incidents, resulting in delayed response times to other incidents.

“We had very, very large parties, we had incidents with robbery, gunfire vandalism, along with series of vandalisms. But it’s not simply the volume of those incidents, it’s also the complexity of those incidents,” said Murad.

Currently, there are 82 BPD officers. Seventy-seven of them are considered deployable for service. This number is what Chief Murad says “triggered” the Department to make a Priority Response Plan. He says, only 86 percent of officers are available at any given time.

If there are two or fewer officers are available, police will not respond to what he calls priority-three incidents.

“Those include many quality-of-life issues such as noise complaints. They include motor vehicle complaints, late reported events,” said Murad.

According to BPD, those type of incidents made up nearly 50 percent of all calls in 2020. In that same year, only 7.7 percent of incidents were Priority-One. Examples of Priority-Two incidents include disorderly conduct, mental health issues, and trespass.

Murad says he isn’t too worried the plan will put the city’s safety in jeopardy. Others, however, are concerned.

“I feel like it might be an issue for some situations. Something as little as a noise complaint can be as big as domestic violence…Or some sort of top crime,” said Burlington resident Javain Headley.

Another wonders how the city can allocate other resources.

“If people aren’t showing up for some of these other incidents who is showing up to support people who may feel in danger, disturbed, or whatever it is,” said Burlington Resident Megan Zinka.

But she says the plan could also have a positive impact on the city.

“I feel better that police will response to fewer incidents, especially if they’re not violent. I feel that police should respond to incidents that are violent, that’s where their presence is really needed,” said Zinka.

BPD is looking to hire Community Service Officers (CSO’s) to close the gap. These officers could potentially respond to 15-20 percent of the call volume. It takes nearly 7.5 months to train these members. The department wants to start hiring them in July.

“CSO’s are not sworn police officers, they do not have law enforcement powers, they are not armed. But they are capable of functioning in a variety of roles, many of which we are hopeful will be able to ameliorate the kinds of staffing deficits that we’re seeing,” said Murad.