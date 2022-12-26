Burlington, VT – Burlington Police are trying to identify a woman accused of shooting a gun inside a Burlington bar early Monday. Police say it happened at Esox on Main Street around 12:30 a.m.

Police say they got a call from the bar owner about an hour later reporting the shooting and that the bullet went through the floor, struck a pipe in the basement and there was water damage. Police say the shooter and other bar patrons had already left the scene when officers arrived. Police say it appears that no one was hurt in the incident.

BPD wants to identify the woman accused of firing the gun, and asks anyone with information to contact the department. Police say the suspect could face reckless endangerment charges.

BPD says this is the 26th gunfire incident of 2022.