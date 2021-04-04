Bradford crash reportedly caused by VSP trooper leaves Bath, NH man injured

It was unclear Sunday night if a Bath, New Hampshire man was still in the hospital after a crash in Bradford that a Vermont State Police trooper apparently caused. It happened shortly before 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

Trooper Jason Haley was turning from Route 5 onto Route 25, in the process of responding to an emergency call, when he hit another car head-on. Daniel Lamphere, 62, of Bath, New Hampshire was the other driver. At last report, he was being treated at Cottage Hospital in Haverhill, New Hampshire.

Trooper Haley was not hurt. Investigators wrote that his patrol vehicle’s siren and blue lights were both on at the time of the crash.