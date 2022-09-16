Suresh Garimella, President of the University of Vermont, is facing controversy after he released a statement on Thursday, saying media outlets had an “uninformed narrative” amid allegations that the university allowed anti-Semitic culture on campus.

Garimella said all three alleged incidents were investigated and the university has reached out to Jewish students to understand their experiences on campus and claims the media have “painted our community in a patently false light,” and exploited “fear and divisiveness.”

On Friday, the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law released a statement in response to Garimella, claiming his response to the federal investigation into anti-Semitism was “astonishingly inadequate” and “offensive”.

The Brandeis Center, which filed the initial complaint, says Garimella is denying ignoring the anti-Semitic harassment and discrimination that was reported and instead, blamed the victims for creating a hostile atmosphere on campus.

Garimella attempted to set the record straight about the three allegations but the Brandeis Center has refuted his analysis.

Allegation 1 : A university community member reported on September 6, 2021, that a teaching assistant took to social media and made anti-Semitic remarks, and threatened to lower grades of Jewish students. Garimella says “the university took prompt action to ensure that the objectionable statements did not adversely impact students in the classroom and further, to perform a thorough review to ensure all grades were awarded on a non-discriminatory basis.”

The Brandeis Center claims that the UVM administration had only investigated whether grades were being lowered. “The instructor had repeatedly encouraged her followers on social media to target, harass, bully, marginalize and publicly condemn Zionist students. Inciting hostility toward Jews on the basis of their Jewish identity is reprehensible conduct.”

They add that Garimella remained silent about the anti-Semitism and claim, “Garimella whitewashed the TA’s anti-Jewish activity on the grounds that it “did not adversely impact students in the classroom” – and, therefore, no further action by the university was warranted”.

Allegation 2 : According to Garimella, a group of students threw rocks at the Hillel building to get the attention of a friend inside who was recovering from an illness.

The Brandeis Center says he did not mention that when the perpetrators were asked to stop throwing rocks at the building, they replied, “Are you Jewish?” They also say Garimella did not address why doors to the Hillel building had been vandalized by students.

Allegation 3 : Two student organizations excluded students who “expressed support for Zionism” from membership, but according to Garimella, the groups were not recognized UVM student organizations, hence they were not bound by UVM policies.

Similar to the first allegation, the Brandeis Center honed in on the idea that these actions were discriminatory conduct, and not speech. They also noted that one of the groups, the UVM Revolutionary Socialist Union (RSU) Book Club is still sponsored as a “UVM Book Club” and can be found on the university’s website.

In addition to the statement from the Brandeis Center, a leading Jewish advocacy organization sent a letter to UVM President Suresh Garimella, criticizing his public response to allegations that the school has failed to address anti-Semitism on campus.

“President Garimella’s attempt to defend the reputation of UVM has negatively impacted Jewish students who have experienced antisemitism on campus, making Jewish students and groups feel less included, valued, and protected at UVM,” said Sara Coodin, Director of Affairs for the American Jewish Committee.