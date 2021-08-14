Brandon man jailed on gun charges after ATF, local police raid his home

A Brandon man is due in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Monday on gun charges following a raid at his house by federal agents, according to the Rutland Herald.

The Brandon Police and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms conducted the raid on Friday at the home of Eric Grenier, 39. He’s being held at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town.

Firearms were seized, and Brandon Police Chief Chris Brickell told the newspaper that Grenier isn’t allowed to possess guns due to a prior criminal record. The chief added that his department has been investigating, for the last several weeks, complaints against Grenier alleging threatening behavior.

Grenier and former Vermont Senate candidate Michael Shank live on the same road, one-tenth of a mile apart. Shank wrote a guest column that appeared in USA Today earlier this month. It was titled, “White extremism is winning in my Vermont town. I’m selling my animal sanctuary and moving.” He wrote in part:

“America’s armed extremists are… in need of rehabilitation and reintegration back into society. Many of them have nothing to lose – including my neighbors – and until states like Vermont take this threat seriously, they will continue to seize ground and bully further.”