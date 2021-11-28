Brandon police chief resigns, effective in mid-December

The police chief in Brandon is leaving the department in mid-December, according to the Rutland Herald.

Chief Chris Brickell notified the Brandon Selectboard this week that his final day on the job will be Friday, December 17. He’s leaving to pursue another opportunity, though there was no indication of exactly what that is.

Chief Brickell said that while he’s had a good run in Brandon, working for the town for 17 years, it’s time for the community to have a different perspective from a new police chief. He also told the newspaper that he will help town officials in the process of hiring a successor if asked.

The Brandon Police will also lose a lieutenant to retirement in December. The departures will leave the seven-member department shorthanded for at least the next several months.