Brattleboro armed robbery leads authorities in VT, NH to search for suspect

Investigators from both Vermont and New Hampshire are searching for an armed robbery suspect. The Brattleboro Police believe the person seen here robbed the Agway store on Putney Road shortly before 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect reportedly claimed to have a gun, threatened to shoot the clerk and was last seen on foot on Wellington Road after getting away with the money from the cash register.

Courtesy Brattleboro Police

Call the Brattleboro Police at (802) 257-7950 if you have any leads. The Vermont State Police, the New Hampshire State Police and the Chesterfield, New Hampshire Police are also helping investigate this case.