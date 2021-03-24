Brattleboro boys’ hockey captures first state title in program history

The long wait was worth it for the Brattleboro boys’ hockey team on Wednesday night.

It had been 27 years since the Colonels last made their first trip to the D2 final, and second time proved to be the charm as Brattleboro scored the 5-3 decision over defending champ Harwood in the state final at the B.O.R. Ice Arena in Barre.

Brattleboro took a lead late in the second period after a 1-1 first, and separated itself in the third with some insurance that proved to be much-need as the Colonels had to hold off a late Highlanders attack to secure the win.