Brattleboro hopes to restart effort to reduce panhandling next spring

Brattleboro hopes to find funding next year to resume a day-labor pilot program aimed at reducing panhandling, according to Vermont Public Radio.

In the Work Today program, people who are homeless or who face obstacles in getting full-time work had a chance to get experience and earn some money. They performed jobs at the town library, on a trail system and sanitizing parking meters, among other things.

The three-month program cost $65,000, and it ended last week. Organizers hope to resume the program in the spring if they can find a funding source for it.