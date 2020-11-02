Brattleboro hopes to restart effort to reduce panhandling next spring

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brattleboro hopes to find funding next year to resume a day-labor pilot program aimed at reducing panhandling, according to Vermont Public Radio.

In the Work Today program, people who are homeless or who face obstacles in getting full-time work had a chance to get experience and earn some money. They performed jobs at the town library, on a trail system and sanitizing parking meters, among other things.

The three-month program cost $65,000, and it ended last week. Organizers hope to resume the program in the spring if they can find a funding source for it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog