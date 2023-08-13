A Brattleboro man is due in court on August 28 after being arrested for a series of alleged armed assaults and threats at a condominium complex.

The Brattleboro Police say he’s Richard Gilbert, 54. He’s accused of strangling a woman, attacking two people with a knife and threatening to attack several other people. Investigators say all of this happened just before 8:30 Thursday night at the Morningside Commons condominiums.

Gilbert has already been arraigned and has pleaded not guilty. His August 28 court appearance is scheduled to be a pretrial conference.