Brattleboro man arrested in connection with convenience store robbery

A Brattleboro man is due in court on Monday after being arrested in connection with a convenience store robbery from over the weekend. Police said he is Jose Ramirez, 47.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, a man entered a convenience store on Canal Street, inferred to the clerk that he had a weapon and prevented the clerk from calling 911. The Brattleboro Police have not indicated which store this was.

The thief reportedly got away with an unknown amount of cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets. Investigators said surveillance video allowed them to identify Ramirez as the suspect. They arrested him nearby without incident.

The store clerk was not hurt. Ramirez is charged with assault and robbery. Police said that the weapon he’s accused of implying that he was carrying turned out to be a stick.