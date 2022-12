Brattleboro, VT — James Owens, 37, was arrested on December 27 with the charges of 9 counts of burglary at businesses in Brattleboro. Officers from the Brattleboro Police Department took Owens into custody on an active Vermont arrest warrant.

Owens remains in custody with $25,000 bail and will appear in Windham Country Superior Court on December 28.

Brattleboro Police have responded to 70 commercial burglaries between July and December, many of which remain under investigation.