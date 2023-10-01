A Brattleboro man is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon after reportedly showing a weapon to officers that were trying to capture him on outstanding warrants, according to the Brattleboro Police Department.

Michael Nauceder, 29, is charged with resisting arrest in addition to the unspecified charges on the previous warrants. Police say they found him at a home on Windward Drive at about 10:00 p.m. Friday. While Nauceder was being taken into custody, he allegedly picked up a knife and brandished it at the officers present.

Authorities say they convinced Nauceder to put the knife down. They captured him without further incident. It wasn’t clear if he was still in custody on Saturday.