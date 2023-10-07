Authorities have released the name of a man who died Friday evening after an Amtrak train crashed into the sport utility vehicle he was driving in Vernon.

Vermont State Police say he was Craig Hudson, 53, of Brattleboro. The crash took place just after 5:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 142 and Bemis Road. Hudson died at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

Investigators say a 47-year-old woman from Vernon was a passenger in the SUV. She was recovering at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Saturday night, though there was no indication of how she was doing. No one aboard the train was hurt in the crash.