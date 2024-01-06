The Brattleboro Police Department doesn’t have any suspects yet in connection with antisemitic graffiti. A vandal, or vandals, reportedly spay-painted three places in town with a swastika.

Investigators say one of the incidents was reported Friday at the gazebo on Elliot Street. The other two incidents took place on December 23. One of those was also on Elliot Street, at a mural next to the Harmony Parking Lot. The other December 23 incident was on Estey Street.

Anyone who might be able to offer any leads is being asked to call the Brattleboro P.D. at (802) 257-7950.