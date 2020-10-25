Brattleboro Retreat laying off employees in late December

On December 27, the Brattleboro Retreat will lay off nearly one-sixth of its work force. According to the Brattleboro Reformer, that amounts to 85 employees. The retreat had already eliminated more than 100 jobs through attrition since this spring.

The nonprofit hospital is also cutting four of its programs — the addiction treatment hub, the addiction management program, the early learning center and the K-12 school. President and CEO Louis Josephson said the retreat’s financial problems pre-dated the pandemic, but a 30% decline in admissions since the onset of COVID-19 has made them worse.

The cuts are expected to save $5 million to $8 million per year. The Brattleboro Retreat operates Vermont’s only inpatient mental health treatment program for children and adolescents.