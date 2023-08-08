The Vermont Attorney General’s Office is taking the Brattleboro Retreat, a major Vermont psychiatric center, to court.

The office is asking the state to force the Brattleboro Retreat to hand over particular documents related to an investigation for potential health care fraud.

According to court documents, the Brattleboro Retreat is being accused of overcharging Medicaid to patients.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse unit is overseeing the investigation.

According to documents, the unit noticed “suspicious changes” to the retreat’s Medicaid billing practices in March of 2020.

One of their investigations found that the retreat “engaged in several deficient Medicaid billing practices, potentially including an upcoding fraud, where a provider bills a higher code than documented services indicate.”

In a statement, the Brattleboro Retreat says “The retreat works hard to cooperate fully with any and all requests from our regulators. However, we are advised that some information requested by the state falls outside the scope of the CID rules.”

The Vermont Attorney Office had no further comments beyond the filing.

The Brattleboro Retreat is a non-profit mental health and addiction treatment center.

The retreat was founded in 1934 and was the first facility in Vermont that provided care for the mentally ill.

The organization is also a member of the ivy leagues hospital network and is one of the first ten private psychiatric hospitals in the nation.