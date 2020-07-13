Brattleboro shooting leads to attempted murder charge

A man from Natchez, Mississippi will be in court tomorrow in Brattleboro in connection with what police say was an attempted murder at a hotel.

Emanuel Tenner III, 22, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment. He’s scheduled for arraignment at 12:30 p.m.

The Brattleboro Police say officers were already on Canal Street at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday to investigate something else when they heard several gunshots coming from a hotel next door. According to the Brattleboro Reformer, that hotel was the Econo Lodge and the alleged victim was shot in the torso in the parking lot.

He’s recovering at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center from unknown injuries, and his name has not been released. The Reformer reports that the two men knew one another and that both were in the area to work on a large construction project.

