Brattleboro teen who vanished just before Irene a decade ago still unaccounted for

This undated photo provided by Sigrid Arvidson shows her son, Marble Arvidson. Marble Arvidson was 17 when he left his foster home in Brattleboro, Vt., on Aug. 27, 2011, hours before the rains of Tropical Storm Irene hit Vermont. He was never seen again. His mother and police are hoping the 10-year-anniversary of his disappearance could help them find out what happened to him. (Sigrid Arvidson via AP)

Tropical Storm Irene pummeled our region exactly ten years ago Saturday. To help mark the occasion, the Brattleboro Police are taking a new look at the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy, according to the Associated Press.

On Saturday afternoon, August 27, 2011 — the afternoon before Irene’s rains came — Marble Arvidson left his Brattleboro foster home with a man who appeared to be in his twenties. Before departing, Arvidson pinned a note onto his bedroom door, writing that he’d be back in half an hour.

He has not been seen since. Arvidson would not be reported missing until the next day, and by then, first responders were overwhelmed by storm damage.

Call the Brattleboro Police Department at (802) 251-8188, or contact the Vermont State Police, if you know anything about what happened to him.