Burlington, VT — The Weinberger family reported a break-in at their residence a little before 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 25. Burlington Police Department responded to the scene. No one was injured or harmed in the incident.

Mayor Miro Weinberger made the following statement after the incident: “This evening my family came home from work and school to find that our home had been broken into. We immediately reported the incident to the Burlington Police Department. I am grateful to the officers who responded quickly and professionally, and who work every day to keep Burlingtonians safe. I am also heartened by the messages from many neighbors who have already shared concern for our family.”

The investigation is ongoing.