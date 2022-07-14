Vergennes, VT — Vermonters will be able to get to know some of their local farmers at an event this weekend. Established in 2015, The Vermont Breakfast on the Farm event is back after having to go virtual over the last two years, and organizers say over 2,000 people are expected at the event.

“It was originally supposed to be set up for 2020 of course, then COVID hit,” said Gerrit Gosliga, co-owner of Gosliga Farm. “It was pushed off until this year, and we’re willing to open our farm up to the public to see where their food comes from, and how their food is produced.”

Gosliga Farm is a dairy farm, and after breakfast is served, guests will be able to learn how milk goes from the farm to the fridge. “It’s not often where you can have an experience where you can be on the farm where you’re eating the food produced by that farm,” said Laura Hardie, Committee Chair.

The menu for this event includes donuts from Champlain Orchards, yogurt from Cabot Creamery, and many more local goods. The event is put on by over 100 volunteers. “Lots of volunteers have volunteered their time to make this event happen,” said Gosliga.

Hardie explains the event wouldn’t be happening without the support from the community. “It’s a really cool way to make that connection between the food you’re eating and the local community, and the farmers that you’re supporting,” said Hardie. “And I think that’s why people really show up for the event, and that’s also why we make it free.”

The event is free thanks to sponsor donations. “We’re really excited to be able to serve so many people breakfast, and also connect them to their local farm,” said Hardie.