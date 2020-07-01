Multiple crews contain fire at Pearl Street Beverage in Burlington

Multiple crews of firefighters responded early Wednesday to a fire at Pearl Street Beverage in Burlington.

Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke said the crews were met with smoke pouring from the building, The fire was contained and no injuries have been reported.

“This fire has gone to a third alarm, so it’s recalled all off-duty folks,” Locke said, “and we have several mutual aid neighboring communities providing either coverage or support here on scene.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.