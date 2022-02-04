Burlington, VT – City of Burlington firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at 199 King Street, an unoccupied building where two people died in a fire last year.

Fire Chief Steven Locke said crews were returning from a medical call when they spotted the fire on the third floor of the building at the corner of King Street & Winooski.

Locke said the fire is burning in the attic space just below the roof. Firefighters are also battling the difficult wintry conditions, and Locke said crews will likely be on the scene for most of the day.

Last January, two men died and a firefighter was injured in a fire at the building, which at the time was inhabited by five homeless families, authorities said.