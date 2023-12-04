Evacuations and road closures continue Monday near VT 14 in Irasburg and Coventry after a propane tanker truck went into the river, exploded and caught fire.

The truck went off the VT 14 bridge over the Black River at about 6:50 a.m. As of 10:30 a.m., the fire was still burning, Vermont State Police said.

No injuries have been reported. Two schools in the area — Coventry Village and New Hope Bible — were dismissed early, and the VT Alert system has been updating residents and the public.

VT 14 and VT 58 in Irasburg and Alderbrook Road, VT 14 and U.S. 5 in Coventry have been closed. The closures are expected to last for a “significant time,” police said.

Earlier this morning, police said rescue crews were forced back due to the potential for more explosions. Safety mechanisms in the truck were damaged in the crash, increasing the chances of additional explosions.

The Irasburg Fire Department says residents inside a one-mile perimeter of the crash site are being evacuated.

The crash is being investigated by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division. Agencies that responded to the scene include the Vermont Hazardous Materials Team, and fire departments from Derby Line, Irasburg, Newport and Orleans.

Police said a press briefing will be scheduled for later Monday.