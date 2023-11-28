Tuesday was a big day for North Country travelers. A new airline took off from Plattsburgh International Airport for the first time.

Breeze Airways started direct flights from Plattsburgh to Orlando on Tuesday.

Airline officials, along with airport officials, county legislatures and passengers gathered in the terminal to celebrate the inaugural flight, which took off to Orlando at 1:15pm.

Breeze Airways will also start flying to Tampa, Florida in February. The airline is also starting service from Burlington starting in January.