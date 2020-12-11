Bring on the light! Chabad of Burlington celebrates the first night of Chanukah

Today marks the first night Chanukah. In celebration, families light the first candle of the menorah. One candle each night for eight nights.

And Jewish Vermonters are not celebrating alone. The Chabad of Burlington will be hosting virtual celebrations to observe the holiday safely. On Thursday, they distributed 50 kits, packed with candles, clay, dreidels, and sweets.

At sundown, the Chabad began their virtual menorah lighting on Zoom where Vermonter gathered for stories, singing, and game of Kahoot.

“Chanukah is all about joy and light and sharing that message and especially now during a time where people can’t gather, we really want to bring that cheer to the city streets and bring the message of joy all around,” said Program Director Draizy Junik.

On Sunday, the Chabad will host a car parade at 3:30.

“We have LED car menorah’s, flags, and balloons, banners, and music. We’ll have a police escort around Burlington. The idea is really to spread the light of Chanukah onto the city,” said Junik.

On Tuesday, December 15, Vermonters can take part in a virtual latke (potato pancake) bake. The Chabad plans to conclude the holiday with a virtual concert on Thursday, December 17.

All are welcome to join the celebration for the next eight nights. Visit chabadvt.org