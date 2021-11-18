Bristol hiring police officer with Justice Dept. grant money

Bristol is getting a federal cash infusion to support community policing. A $125,000 grant is coming from the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services office, known as the COPS office for short.

The Bristol Police will use the money to hire a new officer in the near future, growing the ranks from three full-time uniformed officers to four. This would restore the department to a staffing level it’s never had during Chief Bruce Nason’s tenure with it.

“Previously, before I came, there were four positions a few years back,” the chief said. “But due to some of the financial restraints on the community, they eliminated that position.”

Since then, Chief Nason says the issue has come up repeatedly. A recent series of annual reviews has been held at budget time to see what a fourth full-time position would cost.

“We’re getting closer, and I think that this would help us get over the hump, so to speak, to get the fourth position and give us a period of three years to get the funding where it needs to be,” he said.

By the time the federal money runs out, the chief hopes to have enough hard data about the benefits of that fourth officer to persuade the Selectboard to keep them on.

“Bristol is a great little community — very friendly, compact downtown — and people from surrounding communities do business downtown while they’re here in town,” he said. “We are, for the size of our department, busy.”

The United Way of Addison County helped the Bristol P.D. obtain its medication disposal bin. The additional officer would be a liaison to that agency, to Age Well’s Middlebury office and to the Turning Point Center of Addison County, among others.

“Our primary focus for this full-time position would be to enhance those partnerships and to include Restorative Justice Services of Addison County,” Chief Nason said.

This latest round of COPS grants is worth $139 million nationwide. Two other entities in our region are getting shares of that money. Essex County, Vermont is getting $123,257. In New Hampshire, the Town of Groveton in Coos County has earned a $250,000 award to hire two new officers.